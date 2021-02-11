Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.71%, compared with the industry average of 2.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.73%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.00%.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP - Free Report) : This provider of retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

Diageo plc (DEO - Free Report) : This producer and seller of alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

