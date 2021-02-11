In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) - free report >>
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) - free report >>
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : The company that owns and operates containerships and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp.has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.41, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
BGC Partnershas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>