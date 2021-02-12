We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : The company that operates as an integrated electric utility company and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.
Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.2% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
