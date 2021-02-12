We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.45%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.44%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF - Free Report) : This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.44%, compared with the industry average of 7.66%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.
TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.11%.
