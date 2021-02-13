We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a wide range of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
