Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilding company and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions that carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This company that provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
