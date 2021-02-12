Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilding company and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

 

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

 

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions that carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This company that provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

 

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>

KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

construction transportation