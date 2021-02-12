In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities’ shares gained 41.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This operator of truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck’s shares gained 43.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.1% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bioscience’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics’ shares gained 52.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
