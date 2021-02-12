We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Equinox Gold (EQX)
During this latest trend, with the dollar being routed and stimulus money falling from the sky, gold prices have surprisingly retreated a bit. It underlines the inverse correlation between interest rates and the base metal. Still, with gold over $1,800 an ounce things are good for gold miners. Which is why I was surprised to see earnings estimates moving in the wrong direction for a few of these miners. One of which is today’s Bear of the Day, Equinox Gold (EQX - Free Report) .
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California.
The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the bad rating is negative moves in earnings estimates. Over the last week alone, analysts on Wall Street have cut their estimates for the current quarter, next quarter, current year and next year. The largest impact of these cuts can be seen in next year’s numbers where our Zacks Consensus Estimate has been slashed from $1.35 down to $1.05. The good news for investors is this still represents year-over-year earnings growth of 75%.
The Mining – Gold industry is in the Bottom 22% of our Zacks Industry Rank. However, there are a few stocks within the industry that are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Those included Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) and New Gold (NGD - Free Report) .
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>