We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This operator of sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets, predominantly in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus
IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of sport boats primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This specialty contractor and infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>