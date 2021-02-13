In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Diageo plc (DEO) - free report >>
KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Diageo plc (DEO) - free report >>
KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This provider of banking and related financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
KB Financial Group Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc dividend-yield-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Diageo plc (DEO - Free Report) : This producer and seller of alcoholic beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Diageo plc Price and Consensus
Diageo plc price-consensus-chart | Diageo plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
Diageo plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Diageo plc dividend-yield-ttm | Diageo plc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>