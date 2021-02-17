We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Bear of the Day: Centene (CNC)
Headquartered in St. Louis, Centene Corp. (CNC - Free Report) is a multi-national healthcare company that primarily provides services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The company serves the under-insured and uninsured individuals through member-focused services. The recent acquisition of WellCare Health leveraged the company’s position as the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country.
Despite revenue increasing 50% year-over-year, Centene’s top line of $28.3 billion still lagged our consensus estimate. Q4 GAAP net loss came to $12 million, or $0.02 per share, while adjusted net income was $0.46 for the quarter, much lower than the year-ago figure of $0.73 per share.
There were some bright spots in the report. Medicaid revenue spiked 47% year-over-year, while its commercial business grew 17% to $4.2 billion, both of which helped CNC’s total revenue rebound.
For 2021, CNC expects sales in the range of $116.1 billion and $118.1 billion, with adjusted EPS between $5.00 and $5.30 per share.
Bottom Line
However, CNC is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Eight analysts have cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen 27 cents to $5.16 per share; earnings and sales are expected to notch small year-over-year gains for fiscal 2021, though the outlook looks brighter for fiscal 2022.
Shares are down 7% in the past one-year period compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 16.7%.
Looking at its business, Centene faces some tough headwinds going forward, as analysts still have a bearish outlook on the stock after an incredibly tough 2020.
CNC just announced that it plans to buy Magellan Health Services for $2.2 billion back in January, which, along with the WellCare and PANTHERx acquisitions, will help get Centene back on a steady recovery path.
Investors who are interested in adding a health insurance stock to their portfolio could consider healthcare plan provider giant Humana (HUM - Free Report) . HUM is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with 15.7% expected earnings growth for 2021 and long-term growth of 12% for the next three to five years.
