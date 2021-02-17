In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RBB Bancorp RBB: This company that operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.
RBB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This company that provides various integrated services under ÂCenturyLink' name to business and residential customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
