We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.38%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) : This facilities-based communications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.49%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.79%.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lumen Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.
Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>