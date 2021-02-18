Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA - Free Report) : This provider of passenger transportation and regional air services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This provider of sleep solutions and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

