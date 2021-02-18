We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA - Free Report) : This provider of passenger transportation and regional air services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This provider of sleep solutions and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
