Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This company that is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.77, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
