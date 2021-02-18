In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) : This company engaged in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.29%, compared with the industry average of 3.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.33%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.90%, compared with the industry average of 9.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.52%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and midstream services for the energy industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.13%, compared with the industry average of 6.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.51%.
