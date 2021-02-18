In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA - Free Report) : This provider of regional air carrier services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Mesa Air’s shares gained nearly 52% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) : This outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Tech’s shares gained 34.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This technology company that provides an advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Criteo’s shares gained 59.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
