Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This oil and related liquids-rich natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Athene has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
