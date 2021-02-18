We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 39.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This designer, builder, and seller of robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
iRobot’s shares gained 37.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial services company that provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
