Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Domtar Corporation (UFS - Free Report) : This provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus
Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This intermodal freight container leasing and management company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
Daimler AG (DDAIF - Free Report) : This producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Daimler AG Price and Consensus
Daimler AG price-consensus-chart | Daimler AG Quote
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This media company which consists of 47 television stations operating in 39 markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus
TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
