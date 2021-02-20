We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 56.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.
OneMain has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
