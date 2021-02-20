Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Janus Henderson has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

PDC Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

