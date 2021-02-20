We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
PDC Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
