Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) :This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities’ shares gained 23.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp.’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
First Bank (FRBA - Free Report) :This provides of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
First Bank’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) :This agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Bunge's shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
