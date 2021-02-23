Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of branded office products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

