In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 66.2% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company that issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
Athene has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>