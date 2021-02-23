In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supply chain services and solutions provider to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote
Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Flex Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Flex Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Flex Ltd. Quote
RH (RH - Free Report) : This retailer of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
RH has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
RH PEG Ratio (TTM)
RH peg-ratio-ttm | RH Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
