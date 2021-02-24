Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) :This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Estée Lauder’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) :This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.

 

iRobot Corp.’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) :This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Waterstone Financials’ shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

