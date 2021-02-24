We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) :This company that manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Estée Lauder’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) :This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells robots has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corp.’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) :This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financials’ shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
