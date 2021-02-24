We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Century Communities, Inc. CCS: This single-family attached and detached homes developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP: This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC: This public homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
