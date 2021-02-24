Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Owens Corning OC: This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

 

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens Corning Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB: This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

 

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

 

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

 

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

 

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 10.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Published in

internet retail