Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Owens Corning OC: This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB: This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 10.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
