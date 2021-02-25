We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus
DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, among other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This independent supplier of original equipment components, assemblies, modules and systems and related tooling for cars and light trucks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus
Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) : This holding company for EagleBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
