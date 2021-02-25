We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
PDC Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AECOM (ACM - Free Report) : This company that delivers professional services to program and construction management and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
AECOM has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 5.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV - Free Report) : This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilder and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
