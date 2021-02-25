We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
