In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.47%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.99%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.36%.
Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.45%, compared with the industry average of 6.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>