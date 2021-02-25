In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) : This provider of genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.
FULGENT GENETIC Price and Consensus
FULGENT GENETIC price-consensus-chart | FULGENT GENETIC Quote
Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained nearly 57% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FULGENT GENETIC Price
FULGENT GENETIC price | FULGENT GENETIC Quote
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
CAI International’s shares gained 38.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. Price
CAI International, Inc. price | CAI International, Inc. Quote
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus
Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Penn Virginia’s shares gained nearly 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price
Penn Virginia Corporation price | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group’s shares gained 40.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
