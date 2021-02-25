We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNOOC Limited (CEO - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.
CNOOC Limited Price and Consensus
CNOOC Limited price-consensus-chart | CNOOC Limited Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This owner, developer and operator of a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs), which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and servicer of consumer electronics for original equipment manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>