Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 48.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

