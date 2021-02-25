We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:
OvintivInc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv’s shares gained 37.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 32% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings’ shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer and tester of production tools, modules, and subsystems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
