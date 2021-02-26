We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Domtar Corporation (UFS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes a wide array of fiber-based products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus
Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This company that operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of RVs in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>