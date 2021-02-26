Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

 

Domtar Corporation (UFS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes a wide array of fiber-based products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This company that operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of RVs in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

