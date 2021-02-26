In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) - free report >>
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This designer, developer and manufacturer of pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Price and Consensus
Owens Corning price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Quote
Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens Corning PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Corning peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Quote
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>