Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This designer, developer and manufacturer of pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

