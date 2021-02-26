Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.93, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

