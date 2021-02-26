In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.93, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
