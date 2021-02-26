In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) - free report >>
Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - free report >>
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) - free report >>
Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - free report >>
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Aviat Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aviat Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote
Aviat Networks’ shares gained 57.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aviat Networks, Inc. Price
Aviat Networks, Inc. price | Aviat Networks, Inc. Quote
Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This technology company that provides an advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.
Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus
Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote
Criteo’s shares gained 87.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Criteo S.A. Price
Criteo S.A. price | Criteo S.A. Quote
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus
Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 36.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price
Penn Virginia Corporation price | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price and Consensus
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>