We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.93%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>