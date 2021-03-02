We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor bedding products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 3.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) : This operator of quick-service restaurants has a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Jack In The Box Inc. Price and Consensus
Jack In The Box Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jack In The Box Inc. Quote
Jack in the Box has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Jack In The Box Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jack In The Box Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jack In The Box Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>