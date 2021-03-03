In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.44%.
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.64%, compared with the industry average of 3.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.00%.
