Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sanderson Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sanderson Farms, Inc. Quote

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company engaged in the mining of iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferro-alloys, gold, nickel, copper, kaolin, bauxite, alumina, aluminum, and potash, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO - Free Report) : This broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation Price and Consensus

Columbus McKinnon Corporation Price and Consensus

Columbus McKinnon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Columbus McKinnon Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VALE S.A. (VALE) - free report >>

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) - free report >>

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) - free report >>

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance industrial-products