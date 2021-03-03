Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Ovintiv’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Silvergate Capital’s shares gained 55.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This organizational consulting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Korn Ferry’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Rent-A-Center’s shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

