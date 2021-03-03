In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Ovintiv’s shares gained 48.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ovintiv Inc. Price
Ovintiv Inc. price | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Silvergate Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Silvergate Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silvergate Capital Corporation Quote
Silvergate Capital’s shares gained 55.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Silvergate Capital Corporation Price
Silvergate Capital Corporation price | Silvergate Capital Corporation Quote
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This organizational consulting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.6% over the last 60 days.
KornFerry International Price and Consensus
KornFerry International price-consensus-chart | KornFerry International Quote
Korn Ferry’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
KornFerry International Price
KornFerry International price | KornFerry International Quote
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Rent-A-Center’s shares gained 33.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RentACenter, Inc. Price
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
