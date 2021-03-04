We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 80.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.4% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.
OneMain has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
