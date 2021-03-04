Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

