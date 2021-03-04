We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.4% over the last 60 days.
Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Korea Electric Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote
Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Korea Electric Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>