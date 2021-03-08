We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.4% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus
Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals as well as manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This company that engages in worldwide oil and gas production, other upstream, RM&T and an expanding multi-national specialty chemicals business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE Price and Consensus
TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>