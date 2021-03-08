Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.4% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This company that ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals as well as manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This company that engages in worldwide oil and gas production, other upstream, RM&T and an expanding multi-national specialty chemicals business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL SE Price and Consensus

TOTAL SE Price and Consensus

TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - free report >>

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) - free report >>

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) - free report >>

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products medical oil-energy semiconductor