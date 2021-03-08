We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.4% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This provider of designs, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
